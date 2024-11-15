Fantasy Basketball
Jaden Ivey Injury: Game-time call Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 15, 2024 at 2:46pm

Ivey (toe), who is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Raptors, will be a game-time decision, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The club will monitor Ivey during warmups and decide whether he is good to go after missing Wednesday's loss to the Bucks. The 22-year-old was present at shootaround this morning, which bodes well for his chance to play, though it wouldn't come as a shock if he remains under a minutes restriction if he's cleared. If Ivey is unable to suit up, Marcus Sasser and Malik Beasley are candidates for an uptick in playing time, especially if Tim Hardaway (head) or Simone Fontecchio (toe) are ruled out.

