Jaden Ivey Injury: Iffy for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Ivey (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Pistons.

Ivey is dealing with pain in his left knee and is in danger of missing the front end of this back-to-back set. The 24-year-old guard wasn't included in the rotation during Thursday's loss to Toronto, so his potential absence shouldn't cause any significant waves.

Jaden Ivey
Chicago Bulls
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaden Ivey See More
