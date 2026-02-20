Jaden Ivey Injury: Iffy for Saturday
Ivey (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Pistons.
Ivey is dealing with pain in his left knee and is in danger of missing the front end of this back-to-back set. The 24-year-old guard wasn't included in the rotation during Thursday's loss to Toronto, so his potential absence shouldn't cause any significant waves.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaden Ivey See More
-
NBA Start/Sit
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Plays Include Tristan Vukcevic4 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Breakouts: Players Gaining Roles & Value9 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 119 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 911 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Must-Add Pickups for Week 1714 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaden Ivey See More