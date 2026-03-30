Jaden Ivey Injury: Let go by Chicago

The Bulls waived Ivey (knee) on Monday, Jake Fischer of BleacherReport.com reports.

The fifth overall pick by Detroit in the 2022 NBA Draft, Ivey was acquired by Chicago ahead of the trade deadline. However, he appeared in just four games (three starts) before being shut down for the remainder of the campaign due to left patellofemoral pain syndrome, finishing with averages of 8.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 18.1 minutes per contest. He was limited to just 30 regular-season appearances in 2024-25 due to a broken left fibula and missed time at the beginning of this season after undergoing arthroscopic right knee surgery. He was already set to be a restricted free agent before this move and will now explore other opportunities ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.