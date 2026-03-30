Jaden Ivey headshot

Jaden Ivey Injury: Let go by Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

The Bulls waived Ivey (knee) on Monday, Jake Fischer of BleacherReport.com reports.

The fifth overall pick by Detroit in the 2022 NBA Draft, Ivey was acquired by Chicago ahead of the trade deadline. However, he appeared in just four games (three starts) before being shut down for the remainder of the campaign due to left patellofemoral pain syndrome, finishing with averages of 8.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 18.1 minutes per contest. He was limited to just 30 regular-season appearances in 2024-25 due to a broken left fibula and missed time at the beginning of this season after undergoing arthroscopic right knee surgery. He was already set to be a restricted free agent before this move and will now explore other opportunities ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Jaden Ivey
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaden Ivey See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaden Ivey See More
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 6 Must-Add Players for Championship Week
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 6 Must-Add Players for Championship Week
Author Image
Mike Barner
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
7 days ago