Jaden Ivey Injury: Out at least another four weeks
The Pistons announced Thursday that Ivey (lower leg) has transitioned to a walking boot and has begun light weight-bearing activity. The 22-year-old guard's progress will be updated in another four weeks as he continues to progress in the rehabilitation process.
Ivey hasn't played since Jan. 1 after undergoing surgery to repair a broken left fibula but appears to be progressing well in his recovery. While Ivey will now certainly be sidelined well past the All-Star break, there is reason for optimism that he can return to action before the end of the regular season. Ausar Thompson will likely continue to start in his absence.
