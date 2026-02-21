Jaden Ivey headshot

Jaden Ivey Injury: Out for at least two weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2026 at 11:02am

Ivey will have his left knee injury re-evaluated by medical staff in two weeks.

Ivey is dealing with pain in his left knee, and the injury is severe enough for the fourth-year guard to be sidelined for an extended period. He was acquired by the Bulls from the Pistons in early February and has averaged 11.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 threes and 2.0 steals over 28.8 minutes per game in four outings (three starts) with Chicago. Ivey's absence means Collin Sexton, Tre Jones and Rob Dillingham should all take on expanded roles off the bench behind backcourt starters Josh Giddey and Anfernee Simons.

Jaden Ivey
Chicago Bulls
