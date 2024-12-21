Fantasy Basketball
Jaden Ivey

Jaden Ivey Injury: Participates in shootaround

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Ivey (knee) took part in Saturday morning's team shootaround, Hunt Patteron of The Athletic reports.

Ivey is currently listed as probable due to inflammation in his left knee, and the fact that he was present for shootaround provides further reassurance that he'll get the green light to suit up Saturday evening. Expect another update on Ivey's availability closer to tipoff.

Jaden Ivey
Detroit Pistons

