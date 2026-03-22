Jaden Ivey Injury: Questionable for Monday
Ivey (knee) is questionable to play Monday against the Rockets.
This is the first time that Ivey has received the questionable tag since going down with the knee issue, indicating he's on the cusp of making his return. Ivey will likely have some strict minutes limits once he's cleared, so he's a tough guy to roster at this juncture in the fantasy season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaden Ivey See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 193 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 184 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 184 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 166 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 166 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaden Ivey See More