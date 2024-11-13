Jaden Ivey Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

Ivey will not play Wednesday against the Bucks due to a right toe sprain.

Wednesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so the Pistons could be exercising caution here since there was no report of an injury Tuesday. The Pistons will be short on bodies Wednesday with Tim Hardaway (head) and Simone Fontecchio (toe) also out, meaning guys like Marcus Sasser, Malik Beasley and Ron Holland will likely have to step into larger roles.