Jaden Ivey Injury: Season ends early

Ivey (knee) will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 season, Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic reports.

With Ivey still managing pain in his left knee and the Bulls out of the playoff picture, the team will shut down the guard early. Since joining the Bulls from the Pistons, Ivey appeared in four games with averages of 11.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in 28.8 minutes.