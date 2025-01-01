Jaden Ivey Injury: Taken off court on stretcher

Ivey suffered what seemed to be a severe left leg injury during the fourth quarter of Wednesday's game against Orlando and was taken off the court on a stretcher,Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports.

Cole Anthony fell into Ivey's leg while going after a loose ball in the fourth quarter, causing Ivey to go down in a lot of pain. He'll finish Wednesday's contest with 22 points (8-11 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, one rebound and one steal across 27 minutes. We should know more about the injury and Ivey's status in the coming days.