Jaden Ivey headshot

Jaden Ivey Injury: To miss at least one more week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

The Bulls announced Monday that Ivey (knee) will be re-evaluated in one week.

Ivey, who hasn't made an appearance since the All-Star break due to left knee soreness, is progressing well but won't be available for at least Chicago's next three contests. With Anfernee Simons (wrist) joining Ivey on the shelf, Tre Jones and Collin Sexton (lower leg) are both worthy of streaming consideration in most fantasy leagues.

Jaden Ivey
Chicago Bulls
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