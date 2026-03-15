Jaden Ivey Injury: Won't play Monday
Ivey (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with Memphis.
Ivey recently went through a full practice with Chicago's G League affiliate, which suggests he could be nearing a return. However, that won't come Monday, and with Wednesday's game against the Raptors being the first of a back-to-back set, it seems unlikely he'll be cleared for that one. Once Ivey does get back to the court, he'll likely have some strict minutes restrictions, so he's a tough guy to roster in fantasy leagues at this juncture in the season.
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