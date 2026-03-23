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Jaden Ivey Injury: Won't play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2026 at 11:26am

Ivey (knee) will not play Monday against the Rockets.

Ivey, who has been sidelined since mid-February, was unable to shake his questionable tag for this contest. He's progressing, however, and a return against the 76ers on Wednesday could be on the table.

Jaden Ivey
Chicago Bulls
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