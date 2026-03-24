Jaden Ivey Injury: Won't play Wednesday
Ivey (knee) is out for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.
Ivey, who was questionable for Chicago's last contest before getting ruled out, won't even draw a questionable tag this time around. His next chance to return comes Friday against the Thunder.
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