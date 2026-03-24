Jaden Ivey headshot

Jaden Ivey Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Ivey (knee) is out for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.

Ivey, who was questionable for Chicago's last contest before getting ruled out, won't even draw a questionable tag this time around. His next chance to return comes Friday against the Thunder.

Jaden Ivey
Chicago Bulls
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