Jaden Ivey headshot

Jaden Ivey Injury: Won't travel with team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2026 at 3:44pm

Ivey (knee) won't travel with the Bulls for their upcoming five-game road trip, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

While Ivey could meet the club at some point, this update makes it sound as though the guard will remain out for the length of the road trip, which is scheduled to conclude March 13 in Los Angeles. Head coach Billy Donovan noted that Ivey will remain in Chicago to work on strengthening his leg, per Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic, with the hope that he'll be able to take the court again this season. If Ivey doesn't appear during the road trip, his next chance to suit up would arrive March 16 against Memphis.

