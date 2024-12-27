Jaden Ivey News: Delivers win in final seconds

Ivey recorded 19 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and one block in 33 minutes during Thursday's 114-113 victory over the Kings.

Ivey got fouled while converting a three-pointer with three seconds left, and he sank the free throw to seal a dramatic win for the Pistons. Ivey's four-point play was the finishing touch to Detroit's massive rally, coming from 19 points down to clinch the team's 14th win. Ivey has been very productive since returning from a two-game absence, averaging 19.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the last three games.