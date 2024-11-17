Jaden Ivey News: Game-high 28 points vs. Washington

Ivey tallied 28 points (10-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and one steal over 30 minutes during Sunday's 124-104 win over the Wizards.

Ivey's 28 points Sunday was his highest scoring output of the regular season and he was one of three Pistons starters to score at least 20 points. It was a timely performance for the third-year guard, who had struggled over his last few games after a strong start to the 2024-25 regular season. Ivey will look to carry his momentum into Monday's game against the Bulls.