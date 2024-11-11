Jaden Ivey News: Held to eight points

Ivey recorded eight points (4-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes during Sunday's 101-99 loss to the Rockets.

This was a rare dud for Ivey based on his performances this season, so fantasy managers can just chalk this up as an off night. Through 11 games, Ivey has produced averages of 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.8 three-pointers on 45.7 percent from the field and 37.0 percent from beyond the arc.