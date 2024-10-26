Jaden Ivey News: Leads Detroit in scoring

Ivey finished with 26 points (10-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, six assists and a steal across 39 minutes in Saturday's 124-118 loss to the Celtics.

Ivey led the Pistons in scoring, and even though Cade Cunningham is the team's go-to player on offense, there's no question Ivey is enjoying an excellent start to the 2024-25 campaign. The third-year guard has scored at least 17 points in every game thus far while surpassing the 20-point mark in his last two appearances. Furthermore, he has increased his scoring totals with each passing game. A regression is likely to happen, particularly in his shooting percentages, but Ivey is clearly outperforming expectations early in the season.