Jaden Ivey News: Poor shooting Thursday

Ivey amassed 11 points (3-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two steals in 24 minutes during Thursday's 123-121 overtime loss to the Hornets.

Ivey has scored in double digits in his last five appearances, but the numbers don't tell the whole story in his case. He's failed to score at least 15 points in three of his last four contests in that span while shooting a meager 20-for-55 from the field in that four-game stretch. Ivey should remain a consistent performer for the Pistons, and while the efficiency issues limit his fantasy upside a bit, he could be in line for a bigger role in the short-term future in case Cade Cunningham (hip) is forced to miss time.