On a minutes restriction in his season debut after completing his recovery from an Oct. 16 arthroscopic procedure to relieve discomfort in his right knee, Ivey saw ample involvement during his time on the court with a 24 percent usage rate. Because his 2024-25 campaign came to an early end after he underwent another surgery in early January to address a broken fibula in his left leg, Ivey will likely have his minutes monitored carefully over the next several games, and he could be a candidate to rest for one half of back-to-back sets. Once he's fully reconditioned and sheds some of his restrictions, Ivey could eventually reclaim a spot in the starting five next to Cade Cunningham.