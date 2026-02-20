Jaden Ivey News: Removed from rotation Thursday

Ivey (coach's decision) went unused off the bench in Thursday's 110-101 loss to the Raptors.

After being acquired from the Pistons on Feb. 3, Ivey had started in three of the Bulls' final four contests before the All-Star break and averaged 29.0 minutes per contest. He was expected to see his playing time get squeezed to some degree coming out of the break with the Bulls bringing back guards Josh Giddey (hamstring) and Tre Jones (hamstring) from multi-game absences, but Ivey's removal from the rotation entirely was surprising. A pending restricted free agent this summer, Ivey could still get a longer evaluation at some point as the Bulls look to determine whether he's part of their future plans, but it may take the team being without another guard before he gets his next opportunity. Per K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network, head coach Billy Donovan said Friday that he supported acting head coach Wes Unseld Jr.'s decision not to play Ivey on Thursday, with Donovan noting that the 24-year-old "has not moved and played as he did in the past" coming off surgery last January to repair a broken fibula in in his left leg and another procedure in October to relieve discomfort in his right knee. Ivey's tepid production upon making his season debut in late November was likely a factor in the Pistons' willingness to move him ahead of the trade deadline.