Jaden Ivey News: Struggles with shot

Ivey supplied 15 points (4-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Sunday's 106-92 win over the Nets.

This wasn't Ivey's best shooting night, obviously, but he continues to do a good job of stuffing the stat sheet thus far. Through seven games, Ivey is posting averages of 18.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.1 three-pointers on 44.2 percent shooting from the field.