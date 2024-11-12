Jaden Ivey News: Stuffs stat sheet in win Tuesday
Ivey ended with 19 points (8-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 41 minutes before fouling out of Tuesday's 123-121 overtime victory over Miami.
Ivey produced a bounce-back game after posting eight points and shooting 4-for-15 from the field in Sunday's loss to the Rockets. The 22-year-old set season highs in both rebounds and assists, though his struggles from downtown continued. Across his last three games, Ivey has shot only 2-for-13 from beyond the arc, though he is still shooting a fairly decent 35.6 percent from three on the season. Through 12 regular-season outings, the young guard is averaging 18.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists across 32.9 minutes per game.
