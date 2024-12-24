Jaden Ivey News: Stuffs stat sheet Monday
Ivey accumulated 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 117-114 win over the Lakers.
Cade Cunningham stole the show for the Pistons in this comeback win over the Lakers, but Ivey delivered a strong showing by recording at least two tallies in five of the six major fantasy categories. Ivey missed two games, on Dec. 16 and Dec. 19, due to a knee injury, but he's looked good since returning -- he logged 20 points over Phoenix and 18 against the Lakers, both games that ended up in road wins for Detroit.
