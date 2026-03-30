Jaden McDaniels Injury: Considered week-to-week
McDaniels is week-to-week with left knee patella tendinopathy and a bone bruise, per Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com.
Including Monday's game versus Dallas, McDaniels is likely to miss at least Minnesota's next four contests with this timeline for a return. His absence should allow Kyle Anderson to play a fairly significant role in the frontcourt for the time being, with Terrence Shannon and Bones Hyland also being candidates for an expanded role.
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