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Jaden McDaniels Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 10:25am

McDaniels (knee) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against the Magic.

McDaniels, who has missed the past six games for Minnesota, has been cleared for full contact, 5-on-5 basketball activities. He has a chance to return Wednesday, but he will likely face restrictions if he's given the green light to suit up.

Jaden McDaniels
Minnesota Timberwolves
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