Jaden McDaniels Injury: Questionable for Wednesday
McDaniels (knee) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against the Magic.
McDaniels, who has missed the past six games for Minnesota, has been cleared for full contact, 5-on-5 basketball activities. He has a chance to return Wednesday, but he will likely face restrictions if he's given the green light to suit up.
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