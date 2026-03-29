Jaden McDaniels Injury: Ruled out for Monday
McDaniels (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Dallas.
McDaniels will miss a second consecutive contest due to a left knee issue, and it's not an encouraging sign that he's being ruled out a day in advance of tipoff. His next chance to play will come Thursday in Detroit. With Anthony Edwards (knee) and Ayo Dosunmu (calf) both listed as questionable, Jaylen Clark and Terrence Shannon could continue seeing increased playing time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaden McDaniels See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28Yesterday
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, March 28Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 254 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 23 Start/Sit Guide: Trust Reed Sheppard as Your Sleeper?6 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 227 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaden McDaniels See More