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Jaden McDaniels Injury: Ruled out for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

McDaniels (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Dallas.

McDaniels will miss a second consecutive contest due to a left knee issue, and it's not an encouraging sign that he's being ruled out a day in advance of tipoff. His next chance to play will come Thursday in Detroit. With Anthony Edwards (knee) and Ayo Dosunmu (calf) both listed as questionable, Jaylen Clark and Terrence Shannon could continue seeing increased playing time.

Jaden McDaniels
Minnesota Timberwolves
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