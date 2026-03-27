Jaden McDaniels headshot

Jaden McDaniels Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

McDaniels (knee) is out for Saturday's game against Detroit.

It's set to be a rare absence for McDaniels, who's sitting out for just the third time all season. With Ayo Dosunmu (calf) iffy for Saturday, Mike Conley, Bones Hyland and Kyle Anderson could all see meaningful playing time versus the Pistons.

Jaden McDaniels
Minnesota Timberwolves
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