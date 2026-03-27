Jaden McDaniels Injury: Won't play Saturday
McDaniels (knee) is out for Saturday's game against Detroit.
It's set to be a rare absence for McDaniels, who's sitting out for just the third time all season. With Ayo Dosunmu (calf) iffy for Saturday, Mike Conley, Bones Hyland and Kyle Anderson could all see meaningful playing time versus the Pistons.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaden McDaniels See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 252 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 23 Start/Sit Guide: Trust Reed Sheppard as Your Sleeper?4 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 225 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 207 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 1314 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaden McDaniels See More