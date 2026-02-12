Jaden McDaniels headshot

Jaden McDaniels News: All-around production in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2026 at 11:29am

McDaniels accumulated 21 points (7-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 133-109 win over the Trail Blazers.

McDaniels was impactful on both sides of the floor in a big win against Portland. It was his third game this season with at least six rebounds and six assists. On defense, he collected two steals and two blocks, reflecting his status as one of the league's top defenders.

Jaden McDaniels
Minnesota Timberwolves
