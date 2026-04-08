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Jaden McDaniels News: Available Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

McDaniels (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Magic.

McDaniels will shed his questionable tag and return from a six-game absence due to a left knee issue. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see the 25-year-old forward operate on a minutes restriction during his return.

Jaden McDaniels
Minnesota Timberwolves
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