Jaden McDaniels News: Available Wednesday
McDaniels (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Magic.
McDaniels will shed his questionable tag and return from a six-game absence due to a left knee issue. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see the 25-year-old forward operate on a minutes restriction during his return.
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