Jaden McDaniels News: Back on track Tuesday

McDaniels amassed 16 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 116-104 win over the Suns.

McDaniels delivered arguably his best performance of the month, coming off a string of bad games. Including this effort, McDaniels has been outside the top 250 in seven games over the past two weeks, averaging 8.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.6 three-pointers. However, with Anthony Edwards (knee) sidelined for up to two weeks, McDaniels is going to need to be more aggressive, particularly on the offensive end. Look for him to continue to build momentum in what could be a favorable matchup against the Jazz on Wednesday.