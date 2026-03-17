Jaden McDaniels headshot

Jaden McDaniels News: Back on track Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

McDaniels amassed 16 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 116-104 win over the Suns.

McDaniels delivered arguably his best performance of the month, coming off a string of bad games. Including this effort, McDaniels has been outside the top 250 in seven games over the past two weeks, averaging 8.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.6 three-pointers. However, with Anthony Edwards (knee) sidelined for up to two weeks, McDaniels is going to need to be more aggressive, particularly on the offensive end. Look for him to continue to build momentum in what could be a favorable matchup against the Jazz on Wednesday.

Jaden McDaniels
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaden McDaniels See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaden McDaniels See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 13
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 13
Rotowire Staff
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
23 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 6
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
39 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
43 days ago
10 Undervalued NBA Wing Players Delivering All-Around Fantasy Value
NBA
10 Undervalued NBA Wing Players Delivering All-Around Fantasy Value
Author Image
Dan Bruno
48 days ago