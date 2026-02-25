Jaden McDaniels headshot

Jaden McDaniels News: Big night at both ends of court

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

McDaniels provided 29 points (12-16 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists, five blocks and three steals in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 124-121 victory over the Trail Blazers.

The five made three-pointers tied his season high, while the eight combined blocks and steals were a new career high for McDaniels. The 25-year-old forward has been on a tear, both offensively and defensively, during the last couple weeks -- over the last five games, he's averaging 18.8 points, 6.2 boards, 3.6 assists, 3.0 blocks, 2.0 threes and 1.8 steals while shooting 54.0 percent from the floor and 50.0 percent (10-for-20) from beyond the arc.

Jaden McDaniels
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaden McDaniels See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaden McDaniels See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 6
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
19 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
23 days ago
10 Undervalued NBA Wing Players Delivering All-Around Fantasy Value
NBA
10 Undervalued NBA Wing Players Delivering All-Around Fantasy Value
Author Image
Dan Bruno
28 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
28 days ago