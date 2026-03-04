Jaden McDaniels News: Chips in 16 in Tuesday's win

McDaniels accumulated 16 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 117-110 victory over the Grizzlies.

The 25-year-old forward scored in double digits for a fifth straight games while pocketing at least one steal for a ninth straight contest. During that latter stretch, McDaniels is averaging 16.0 points, 5.3 boards, 2.7 assists, 1.7 steals, 1.7 blocks and 1.1 threes while shooting 56.7 percent from the floor.