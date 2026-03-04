Jaden McDaniels News: Chips in 16 in Tuesday's win
McDaniels accumulated 16 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 117-110 victory over the Grizzlies.
The 25-year-old forward scored in double digits for a fifth straight games while pocketing at least one steal for a ninth straight contest. During that latter stretch, McDaniels is averaging 16.0 points, 5.3 boards, 2.7 assists, 1.7 steals, 1.7 blocks and 1.1 threes while shooting 56.7 percent from the floor.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaden McDaniels See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 2210 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 626 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 230 days ago
-
General NBA Article
10 Undervalued NBA Wing Players Delivering All-Around Fantasy Value35 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 2835 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaden McDaniels See More