Jaden McDaniels headshot

Jaden McDaniels News: Chips in 16 in Tuesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

McDaniels accumulated 16 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 117-110 victory over the Grizzlies.

The 25-year-old forward scored in double digits for a fifth straight games while pocketing at least one steal for a ninth straight contest. During that latter stretch, McDaniels is averaging 16.0 points, 5.3 boards, 2.7 assists, 1.7 steals, 1.7 blocks and 1.1 threes while shooting 56.7 percent from the floor.

Jaden McDaniels
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaden McDaniels See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaden McDaniels See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 6
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
26 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
30 days ago
10 Undervalued NBA Wing Players Delivering All-Around Fantasy Value
NBA
10 Undervalued NBA Wing Players Delivering All-Around Fantasy Value
Author Image
Dan Bruno
35 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
35 days ago