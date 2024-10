McDaniels (rest) is available for Tuesday's regular-season opener against the Lakers.

McDaniels was one of the many rotation players who got the night off Thursday in Minnesota's final preseason game, but he'll be a full go for Opening Night. The Washington product started 71 of his 72 regular-season appearances a year ago, averaging 10.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.9 steals in 29.2 minutes per game.