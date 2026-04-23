Jaden McDaniels News: Double-doubles in win
McDaniels supplied 20 points (9-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 41 minutes during Thursday's 113-96 win over the Nuggets in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
McDaniels recorded his first double-double of the season, and it couldn't come at a better time for Minnesota, which now leads the series 2-1. With two consecutive victories, the Timberwolves will look to extend the series lead, with McDaniels' productivity likely to play a key role once again.
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