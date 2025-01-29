Jaden McDaniels News: Ejected Wednesday
McDaniels was ejected at the end of Wednesday's 121-113 win over the Suns for putting his finger in Devin Booker's face, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
McDaniels finishes the contest with 14 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 37 minutes. McDaniels was involved in a larger scuffle but was the lone player to be ejected. Devin Booker was issued a technical. McDaniels has now scored in double figures in eight consecutive games, but he's scored more than 14 points just once during that stretch.
