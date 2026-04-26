Jaden McDaniels headshot

Jaden McDaniels News: Gets under Jokic's skin

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

McDaniels logged 12 points (4-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block over 33 minutes during Saturday's 112-96 victory over Denver in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

McDaniels didn't have the most productive box score during Saturday's win, but he certainly made his presence felt with his layup in the dying seconds of the fourth quarter, drawing the ire of Nikola Jokic that resulted in a scuffle between both teams. It's unclear whether there will be any disciplinary action for Game 5 on Monday for the parties involved, but the Timberwolves can't afford to lose any more players for the rest of the playoffs, as they'll be without Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles) and Anthony Edwards (knee) going forward. McDaniels has averaged 15.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists over 36.0 minutes per game through the first four games of the series.

Jaden McDaniels
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaden McDaniels See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaden McDaniels See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
Author Image
Joe Mayo
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need
NBA
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Joe Mayo
18 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
18 days ago