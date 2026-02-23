Jaden McDaniels headshot

Jaden McDaniels News: Having best year as a scorer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 12:02pm

McDaniels logged 19 points (5-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), six rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal over 34 minutes during Sunday's 135-108 loss to the 76ers.

McDaniels is known for his defense, but his offensive game is also growing. The sixth-year man is averaging the most points per game of his career so far (14.9). He failed to connect from three against Philadelphia but is still shooting 44.0 percent from deep this year.

Jaden McDaniels
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaden McDaniels See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaden McDaniels See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 6
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
17 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
21 days ago
10 Undervalued NBA Wing Players Delivering All-Around Fantasy Value
NBA
10 Undervalued NBA Wing Players Delivering All-Around Fantasy Value
Author Image
Dan Bruno
26 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
26 days ago