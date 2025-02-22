Jaden McDaniels News: Hits for 21 in Houston

McDaniels racked up 21 points (7-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 42 minutes during Friday's 121-115 loss to the Rockets.

The fifth-year forward was productive once again as Julius Randle (groin) remained sidelined coming out of the All-Star break. McDaniels has scored more than 20 points in five of nine February contests, averaging 17.9 points, 7.6 boards, 3.0 assists, 1.4 threes, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks on the month, but his usage figures to decline as soon as Randle is cleared to get back in the lineup.