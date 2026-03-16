Jaden McDaniels headshot

Jaden McDaniels News: Limited to 16 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2026 at 11:00am

McDaniels recorded two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 16 minutes during Sunday's 116-103 loss to Oklahoma City.

McDaniels picked up four quick fouls Sunday, limiting his overall workload. He shot the ball really well in his previous two outings and eclipsed 30 minutes in each of those games, so his fantasy managers can chalk Sunday's outing up as an off day.

Jaden McDaniels
Minnesota Timberwolves
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