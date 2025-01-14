Jaden McDaniels News: Makes defensive impact Monday
McDaniels racked up eight points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and one block across 30 minutes during Monday's 120-106 victory over the Wizards.
Although McDaniels didn't make a major impact in the scoring department Monday, he came down with eight boards and a swat to give the Wolves a boost on the defensive end of the floor. The 24-year-old forward remains a locked-in starter in Minnesota, and he's a solid source of defensive stats while averaging 11.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 0.9 blocks and 1.7 threes across his last seven outings.
