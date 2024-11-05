Fantasy Basketball
Jaden McDaniels News: Modest production Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

McDaniels provided nine points (3-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds and two blocks in 22 minutes during Monday's 114-93 victory over the Hornets.

McDaniels put together another mediocre performance, continuing his slow start to the season. Despite starting in all seven games, McDaniels is averaging just 8.6 points, 1.1 blocks and 0.9 three-pointers in 27.2 minutes per game. His pre-minute production is less than ideal, something that has plagued him throughout his career.

