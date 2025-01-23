Jaden McDaniels News: Monster night on both ends

McDaniels logged 27 points (10-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight boards, four steals and three blocks in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 115-114 win over the Mavericks.

The fifth-year forward was the X-Factor in his team's narrow victory, finishing the game as the team leader in points, rebounds, steals and blocks (tied with Rudy Gobert). His 27 points also marked a new career high. His efficiency from the field and defensive contributions were just the cherries on top of this career-best fantasy performance. He'll look to stay hot Saturday against the Nuggets.