Jaden McDaniels News: Nears double-double in defeat

McDaniels recorded 15 points (6-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, two steals and one assist across 37 minutes during Thursday's 111-102 loss to the Lakers.

McDaniels finished as the club's third-leading scorer Thursday, though he was fairly inefficient in the loss. Additionally, the fifth-year pro recorded multiple steals for the 25th time this season. The 24-year-old has scored at least 15 points in each of his last five outings, during which he has averaged 20.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 39.6 minutes per game.