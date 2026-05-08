Jaden McDaniels News: Needs 22 shots to score 17 points

McDaniels contributed 17 points (5-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 40 minutes during Friday's 115-108 loss to San Antonio in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

McDaniels couldn't get his shot to drop, opening the game with five straight bricks, and he was just missing a lot of shots he traditionally makes. Ayo Dosunmu also had a tough offensive outing, finishing with 11 points (4-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and four turnovers in 32 minutes off the bench.