Jaden McDaniels headshot

Jaden McDaniels News: Needs 22 shots to score 17 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 8, 2026 at 10:08pm

McDaniels contributed 17 points (5-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 40 minutes during Friday's 115-108 loss to San Antonio in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

McDaniels couldn't get his shot to drop, opening the game with five straight bricks, and he was just missing a lot of shots he traditionally makes. Ayo Dosunmu also had a tough offensive outing, finishing with 11 points (4-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and four turnovers in 32 minutes off the bench.

Jaden McDaniels
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaden McDaniels See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaden McDaniels See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 6
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 4
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 27
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
Author Image
Joe Mayo
18 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
18 days ago