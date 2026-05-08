Jaden McDaniels News: Needs 22 shots to score 17 points
McDaniels contributed 17 points (5-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 40 minutes during Friday's 115-108 loss to San Antonio in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
McDaniels couldn't get his shot to drop, opening the game with five straight bricks, and he was just missing a lot of shots he traditionally makes. Ayo Dosunmu also had a tough offensive outing, finishing with 11 points (4-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and four turnovers in 32 minutes off the bench.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaden McDaniels See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 62 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 44 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 2711 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 2018 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 2018 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaden McDaniels See More