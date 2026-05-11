Jaden McDaniels News: Nets 14 points in crucial win

McDaniels notched 14 points (6-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and six rebounds in 41 minutes during Sunday's 114-109 victory over the Spurs in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

McDaniels' production has suffered since Anthony Edwards' return to action, and a below-average shooting night kept him in check during Game 4. Despite the downtick, McDaniels has demonstrated a solid floor throughout the postseason, averaging 16.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists over 10 playoff contests.