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Jaden McDaniels News: Omitted from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

McDaniels (knee) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's Game 1 against the Nuggets.

McDaniels sat out Minnesota's regular-season finale due to left knee injury maintenance, though he's good to go for the start of the playoffs. Over his final 10 regular-season appearances, the 25-year-old forward averaged 15.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks across 30.4 minutes per game.

Jaden McDaniels
Minnesota Timberwolves
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