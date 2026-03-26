Jaden McDaniels News: Paces scoring effort

McDaniels posted 25 points (10-17 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, two blocks and two steals over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 110-108 overtime victory over Houston.

McDaniels stepped up in the win and led Minnesota in scoring. He provided a much-needed boost without the services of Anthony Edwards, who is on the mend from a knee injury. Wednesday marked the first time McDaniels has reached the 20-point threshold since March 1.