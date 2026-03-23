Jaden McDaniels News: Productive in win Sunday

McDaniels finished Sunday's 102-92 victory over the Celtics with 19 points (8-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes.

McDaniels didn't carry the Timberwolves offensively, but he left his mark either way. Even though this was the third game in which he didn't record a steal or a block in his last seven contests, fantasy managers will live with that if it means a bigger role offensively. Over his last four games, McDaniels is averaging 17.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.9 percent from deep.