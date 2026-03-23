Jaden McDaniels headshot

Jaden McDaniels News: Productive in win Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

McDaniels finished Sunday's 102-92 victory over the Celtics with 19 points (8-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes.

McDaniels didn't carry the Timberwolves offensively, but he left his mark either way. Even though this was the third game in which he didn't record a steal or a block in his last seven contests, fantasy managers will live with that if it means a bigger role offensively. Over his last four games, McDaniels is averaging 17.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.9 percent from deep.

Jaden McDaniels
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaden McDaniels See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaden McDaniels See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 13
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 13
Rotowire Staff
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
29 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 6
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
45 days ago